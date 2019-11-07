23-Year-Old Unhappy At Arsenal, Set For Talks Next Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Lucas Torreira could leave Arsenal in the January transfer window, with the midfielder unhappy at the Emirates Stadium, it has been claimed.



Arsenal raided Italian Serie A side Sampdoria to snap up the Uruguay international midfielder in the summer of 2018 and he quickly made an impression on the club's fans with his committed displays.













Torreira however has slowly fallen out of favour and is not guaranteed a starting spot under Unai Emery, with the Spaniard regularly preferring other options in midfield.



The 23-year-old midfielder is unhappy with his situation, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, and could well move on in January.





It is claimed that a meeting will be held next week where his situation will be discussed.







Torreira wants to know where he fits in at the Emirates Stadium going forward.



He had interest from Italian giants AC Milan in the summer transfer window and may not be short of suitors if he does push to exit the Gunners in the new year.





The midfielder has clocked just 275 minutes of playing time in the Premier League for Arsenal this season, though he has seen regular action in the Europa League.

