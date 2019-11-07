XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/11/2019 - 10:56 GMT

54-Year-Old Experienced Manager Pops Onto Stoke City’s Radar

 




Former Southampton and Sheffield United manager Nigel Adkins is in the frame for Stoke City’s vacant managerial position, according to the Sun.

Stoke decided to part ways with Nathan Jones last Friday after his side had won just two of their opening 14 games in the Championship this season.  


 



The Potters are working on bringing in a replacement, but they are still no closer to finding the right man who could rescue their campaign.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has been linked with the job with the club believed to be considering taking him south of the border.
 


And now former Southampton and Sheffield United boss Adkins is also on Stoke’s radar as a possible replacement for Jones.



The 54-year-old scripted Southampton’s return to the Premier League and has also managed Reading and Sheffield United.

He has been out of work since deciding not to renew his contract with Hull City at the end of last season.
 


Adkins has been keen to return to football and has considerable experience of managing in the second tier of English football.

Stoke have cast their net wide for a new manager and are looking for a steady hand who will shepherd them away from the choppy waters of relegation this season.   
 