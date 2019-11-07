XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/11/2019 - 11:33 GMT

Arsenal Talent William Saliba Suffers Injury Blow

 




Arsenal loanee William Saliba is set to be out of action until at least the winter break due to a foot injury he sustained at the weekend.

The Gunners signed the 18-year-old centre-back in the summer before sending him back on loan to Saint-Etienne for the 2019/20 season.  


 



Saliba missed the start of the season due to a hamstring injury, but got straight back into the starting eleven and played the full 90 minutes in the last four league games.

But the young defender sustained an injury to his fifth metatarsal in the 1-0 win over Monaco last weekend and it is now expected to keep him out for a while.
 


Saint-Etienne have been carrying out checks on Saliba over the last few days, and according to French daily Le Progres, he is set to be out at least until the end of the winter break.



The French football season will go into a break before Christmas and will only return to action in mid-January.

The Arsenal contracted centre-back is unlikely to play any part for Saint-Etienne until the winter break is over.
 


Arsenal are expected to closely monitor his rehabilitation and are hopeful he will play more football in the second half of the season before moving to north London next summer.   
 