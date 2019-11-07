Arsenal Talent William Saliba Suffers Injury Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal loanee William Saliba is set to be out of action until at least the winter break due to a foot injury he sustained at the weekend.



The Gunners signed the 18-year-old centre-back in the summer before sending him back on loan to Saint-Etienne for the 2019/20 season.













Saliba missed the start of the season due to a hamstring injury, but got straight back into the starting eleven and played the full 90 minutes in the last four league games.



But the young defender sustained an injury to his fifth metatarsal in the 1-0 win over Monaco last weekend and it is now expected to keep him out for a while.





Saint-Etienne have been carrying out checks on Saliba over the last few days, and according to French daily Le Progres, he is set to be out at least until the end of the winter break.







The French football season will go into a break before Christmas and will only return to action in mid-January.



The Arsenal contracted centre-back is unlikely to play any part for Saint-Etienne until the winter break is over.





Arsenal are expected to closely monitor his rehabilitation and are hopeful he will play more football in the second half of the season before moving to north London next summer.

