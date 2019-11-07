Barcelona Technical Team Run Rule Over Liverpool and Man Utd Target

Follow @insidefutbol





A high-powered technical team from Barcelona ran the rule over Liverpool and Manchester United linked Kai Havertz at the BayArena on Wednesday night, in a sign the Premier League pair could face fierce competition for his signature.



The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has emerged as the toast of German football and already has Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund chasing him in the Bundesliga.













Real Madrid have also been linked with an interest in the young playmaker, along with major clubs in the Premier League.



Liverpool and Manchester United are alive to Havertz's potential, but Camp Nou giants Barcelona are also on the scene.





According to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona’s technical team were at the BayArena to watch Havertz dazzle in a 2-1 win over Athletic Madrid earlier this week.







The Catalan giants have had a scout watching the 20-year-old in almost every game this season and he is most likely to be on their final shortlist of targets next summer.



Barcelona are claimed to have already informed the player that there would be a place at the Camp Nou for him.





They are now stepping up on their interest and could prove fierce competitors for Liverpool and Manchester United.



Leverkusen are resigned to losing Havertz at the end of the season, but reportedly want in excess of €100m before selling him.

