06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/11/2019 - 10:29 GMT

Bayern Munich Have Spoken With Arsene Wenger’s Camp – Former Germany Star

 




Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has confirmed that the Bavarians have indeed been in talks with Arsene Wenger over their vacant coach’s role.

Niko Kovac departed earlier this week following a lacklustre start to the season for Bayern Munich and the club are now on the lookout for a new coach.  


 



Ralf Rangnick declined to take up the job and has been linked with the post at Manchester United, though there is not yet a vacancy at Old Trafford.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger has now reportedly emerged as the frontrunner to become the new coach at the Allianz Arena.
 


Conflicting reports did emerge on Wednesday night about Wenger being on the club’s radar, but Matthaus confirmed that the two sides have indeed been in talks.



The former Bayern Munich captain is expecting something concrete to emerge during the next international break.

“Bayern had discussions with Wenger’s camp”, Matthaus told German daily Bild.
 


“Perhaps, something will come together during the international break.”

Bayern Munich are claimed to be looking at Wenger as an interim solution until the end of the season.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman would be interested in such a temporary role.   
 