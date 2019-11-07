Brandon Barker Starts – Rangers Team vs FC Porto Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs FC Porto

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Rangers have named their starting eleven and substitutes for tonight's Europa League group stage fixture against Portuguese giants FC Porto at Ibrox.



The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Estadio do Dragao a fortnight ago, with Alfredo Morelos hitting the back of the net for Rangers.













The Scottish giants, who have won all five of their home Europa League matches this season, sit second in Group G on four points, the same number as Porto, and two points off group leaders Young Boys; Feyenoord have three points.



Rangers are only without Jordan Jones through injury, but Morelos is one booking away from a suspension.





Boss Steven Gerrard has the experienced Allan McGregor between the sticks, while as full-backs he picks James Tavernier and Borna Barisic. Connor Goldson and Filip Helander provide the centre-back pairing. Steven Davis, Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara slot into midfield, with Brandon Barker and Ryan Kent supporting Morelos.







If Gerrard wants to shake things up he has a number of options on the bench, including Sheyi Ojo and Jermain Defoe.





Rangers Team vs FC Porto



McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Goldson, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Kamara, Barker, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Flanagan, Aribo, Arfield, Ojo, Defoe

