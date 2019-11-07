Difficult To Repeat – Leeds United Star Admits Last Term’s Feat Could Prove Illusive

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has admitted it will be tough for him to replicate his goal tally from last season.



The 29-year-old chipped in with important goals last term and ended the campaign having found the back of the net ten times in 46 Championship appearances under Marcelo Bielsa.













Klich has by contrast managed to find the back of the net just once in 15 Championship games this season and admits that scoring another nine times to match last term's feat will be tough.



Asked about scoring ten goals again at a Q&A, Klich replied: "It's going to be difficult to repeat that.





"I was surprised, but I am trying my best and to play like last season.







"The only thing I am missing is goals because I play a very similar game.



"I try to cooperate with the front three."





Klich has clocked the full 90 minutes in each of Leeds' last three Championship games and will hope to get the nod to play again this weekend when the Whites play host to Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.



The Poland international is into the final 12 months of his contract at Leeds, but is expected to put pen to paper to a fresh deal to keep him at the club beyond the summer of 2020.

