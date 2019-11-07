Former Rangers Attacker Warns Alfredo Morelos of Sneaky Porto Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Francis Jeffers is looking forward to watching the battle between Alfredo Morelos and veteran FC Porto defender Pepe unfold tonight.



Rangers earned a point from their visit to Porto last month and the Portuguese giants will be paying a return visit to Ibrox this evening.













Morelos’ goal earned the point for Rangers and Steven Gerrard will again be looking at his top marksman get on the scoresheet at home as well against Porto.



He will be up against a formidable opponent in Pepe and with both carrying reputations for being volatile characters, Jeffers is especially looking forward to watching the two come up against each other.





“When I played against him [Pepe], he was a top player but he’s probably quicker upstairs than he is with the legs now”, Jeffers told The Athletic.







“Morelos is a good player as well, and he’ll certainly ruffle a few feathers because Pepe won’t come up against a player like him every week.



“It’ll be some battle.”





Morelos has more or less kept his head during the current campaign and has concentrated on scoring goals for Rangers rather than picking up silly red cards.



But Jeffers believes Pepe will be well aware of the Colombian’s short fuse and is certain that the veteran defender will look to rile up the Rangers star tonight at Ibrox.



“Most top defenders have that sneaky side to them.



"They know if they can wind you up and get you a yellow card early — you’re treading eggshells for the rest of the game.



“He’ll be looking at Morelos thinking, ‘If I can wind him up, then it might make my night a bit easier’.



“You’re just hoping that, at 35, his legs aren’t there anymore.”

