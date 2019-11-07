XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/11/2019 - 10:40 GMT

Former Rangers Attacker Warns Alfredo Morelos of Sneaky Porto Star

 




Former Rangers striker Francis Jeffers is looking forward to watching the battle between Alfredo Morelos and veteran FC Porto defender Pepe unfold tonight.

Rangers earned a point from their visit to Porto last month and the Portuguese giants will be paying a return visit to Ibrox this evening.  


 



Morelos’ goal earned the point for Rangers and Steven Gerrard will again be looking at his top marksman get on the scoresheet at home as well against Porto.

He will be up against a formidable opponent in Pepe and with both carrying reputations for being volatile characters, Jeffers is especially looking forward to watching the two come up against each other.
 


“When I played against him [Pepe], he was a top player but he’s probably quicker upstairs than he is with the legs now”, Jeffers told The Athletic.



“Morelos is a good player as well, and he’ll certainly ruffle a few feathers because Pepe won’t come up against a player like him every week.

“It’ll be some battle.”
 


Morelos has more or less kept his head during the current campaign and has concentrated on scoring goals for Rangers rather than picking up silly red cards.

But Jeffers believes Pepe will be well aware of the Colombian’s short fuse and is certain that the veteran defender will look to rile up the Rangers star tonight at Ibrox.

“Most top defenders have that sneaky side to them.

"They know if they can wind you up and get you a yellow card early — you’re treading eggshells for the rest of the game.

“He’ll be looking at Morelos thinking, ‘If I can wind him up, then it might make my night a bit easier’.

“You’re just hoping that, at 35, his legs aren’t there anymore.”   
 