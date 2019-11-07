Got To Respect World Class Marcelo Bielsa – Tony Mowbray

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has hailed a world class coach in the shape of Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa and believes the Whites are so far coping with the big expectations at Elland Road this season.



The two sides are set to meet each other for the first time this season on Saturday, with three crucial Championship points on the line.













Mowbray is full of big respect for Leeds boss Bielsa and rates him as a world class coach, who is operating in a pressure cooker environment.



The Blackburn boss feels Leeds are coping with expectations and wants his men to enjoy the atmosphere which will be on offer at Elland Road this weekend as they face what he views as one of the strongest sides in the league.





"He's managed top class teams so we have to be respectful of a world class coach", Mowbray said of Bielsa at a press conference.







"We should go and enjoy the atmosphere and show that we can compete.



"I think they’re one of the strongest teams.





"The environment they play in every week, there’s a huge expectancy on their players' backs but they generally live up to it.



"They make a lot of passes, ask questions and create chances."



Leeds sit third in the Championship table and will be desperate to go into November's international break on the back of a win.

