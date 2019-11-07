He Had Lazio’s Defence In All Kinds of Trouble – Neil Lennon Thrilled With Celtic Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Neil Lennon has saluted his goalkeeper Fraser Forster, centre-back Christopher Jullien, captain Scott Brown and striker Odsonne Edouard, after the Bhoys beat Lazio 2-1.



The Scottish champions had never won in Italy, but goals from James Forrest and, deep into stoppage time from Olivier Ntcham, put Lazio to the sword at the Stadio Olimpico.













The Serie A side had taken the lead through Ciro Immobile after just seven minutes, but Celtic's come-from-behind win means they have reached the last 32 of the Europa League with two group games to spare.



Lennon is delighted with his side's display, dubbing Jullien "incredible" and claiming Edouard had the Lazio defence in all sorts of trouble.





"My goalkeeper made some great saves, which he is paid to do and he's done before", Lennon was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.







"My centre-half Jullien was incredible, and then we have the quality players going forward.



"We always looked a real threat. Edouard had their back three in all sorts of trouble all evening, then we came up with a beautiful goal to cement what's been an unbelievable night for the club."





The Celtic manager also had high praise for skipper Brown, who he feels is playing some of his best ever football despite his advancing years.



"In the last 20 years he's been a modern day great. At 34 he is playing some of the best football of his career.



"People talk about retiring, there's no way, he’s got so much more to come in the next year to 18 months, and he's one of the finest captains in the club's history."



Celtic have now also gone six away games in Europe without defeat.

