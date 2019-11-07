XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/11/2019 - 13:19 GMT

He’s In Spotlight – Genk Technical Director Comments On Newcastle and West Ham Target

 




Genk technical director Dimitri De Conde has admitted that Newcastle United and West Ham United target Ally Samatta is very much in the spotlight.

A number of Genk players have caught the eye in the club's Champions League campaign so far, with defender Jhon Lucumi and midfielder Sander Berge subject to transfer speculation. 


 



Striker Samatta is now also attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window, with both Newcastle and West Ham linked, and De Conde knows the spotlight is on him.

Responding to talk of a January move for Berge, De Conde told Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg: "Very honestly, I don't know anything about that.
 


"I have no specific indications in that direction, but who knows, maybe his agent will call me in the afternoon.



"Players such as Samatta and Lucumi are also in the spotlight.

"That is the hard part of this job and the current fate of our club", he added.
 


Genk have collected just a single point from their four Champions League group games so far and will be looking to beat Red Bull Salzburg on the next matchday to put themselves in the mix to finish third and book a spot in the last 32 of the Europa League.

They finish up their Champions League group campaign by travelling to lock horns with Napoli in Italy.
 