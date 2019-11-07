I Expect This From Blackburn Rovers – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that he expects Blackburn Rovers to manage the ball better than some of his side’s other opponents.



Bielsa’s side are third in the Championship table and are coming into the meeting with Blackburn this weekend on the back of a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road last Saturday.













Leeds will be looking to register back-to-back wins when they host Blackburn at home on Saturday and Bielsa’s side are favourites to claim three more points this weekend.



Bielsa is expecting a good game of football as Blackburn are also a side who like to play good football and maintain possession like Leeds.





The Leeds boss though admits that it does not mean that it will be an exciting game to watch between the two sides.







Speaking about Blackburn, the Argentine said in a press conference: “It’s one team that likes to play.



“We can realise they manage the ball well.





“I don’t know if this means more or less excitement.”



Leeds scored an exciting 3-2 win over Blackburn on Boxing Day last year, needing two stoppage time goals, with Kemar Roofe and Kalvin Phillips getting on the scoresheet.

