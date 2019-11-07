I Should Have Joined Leicester City – Former Liverpool Academy Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool academy star Adam Morgan has revealed his regret at rejecting a move to Leicester City in favour of Yeovil Town.



A product of the Liverpool academy, Morgan made three senior appearances for the Merseyside giants but was out of the picture for first team game time.













He joined Yeovil to progress in his career but things did not work out the way he would have wanted and Morgan is currently plying his trade at non-league side Curzon Ashton FC.



However, things could have been vastly different as the forward revealed that he had an offer to join Leicester, but chose to move to Yeovil.





He regrets not joining the Foxes and admits that the lure of playing first-team football at Yeovil made him reject the contract he had on his table from the Premier League side.







“I should have gone to Leicester”, Morgan told The Athletic.



“It was exactly the same contract on exactly the same money, only Yeovil were saying I’d play every week and Leicester were saying I’d start out in the under-21s.





“I could have gone to Carlisle as well.



“I just didn’t fancy playing in the under-21s at Leicester. I thought I was ready for first-team football.”



He also had a short loan stint at St. Johnstone and played for Accrington, Halifax Town and Sligo Rovers in Ireland before joining Curzon Ashton last year.

