06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/11/2019 - 21:59 GMT

I Trust Him A Lot – Manuel Pellegrini Backs West Ham Talent

 




West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has revealed he has big trust in youngster Grady Diangana and is convinced that his loan stint at West Brom is the right thing for his development.

The 21-year-old is currently in the middle of his loan spell at Championship club West Brom and has played a crucial role in helping the team to the top of the table.  


 



Since joining the Baggies in the summer, the West Ham loanee has featured in 13 of his side's 15 league games, scoring four goals and setting up five more for his team-mates, catching the eye.

There have been calls from some fans for Diangana to be recalled, but Pellegrini, who is a huge fan of the attacker's abilities, is convinced playing 40 games in a season at West Brom is the right call.
 


"I think that Grady Diangana is doing what we wanted for him, the same as Josh Cullen, players that without any doubt will be a big part of West Ham in the future", the Chilean manager said at a press conference.



"I trust a lot in Grady, and I thought that it was better for him to go and play 40 games this year, and be absolutely ready for next season, than play here just some of the games."

Pellegrini also took time to reveal that, in his view, Diangana must finish the season where he is at present.
 


"I think that we must continue supporting him, we must continue being happy with his performances, and he must finish his season where he is."

Diangana, who has been capped by England at Under-20 level, came through the youth ranks at West Ham and West Brom represent his first loan away from the Hammers.  
 