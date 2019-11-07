XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/11/2019 - 16:30 GMT

I Want To Take Every Opportunity I Get – Tottenham Hotspur Summer Signing

 




Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Ryan Sessegnon is keen to repay Mauricio Pochettino's faith after returning to action and has vowed to grab any opportunities he is given.

Since signing for the Lilywhites for a fee of £25m in the summer, the England Under-21 international had remained sidelined with a hamstring injury which he picked up in the summer while on international duty.  


 



Sessegnon though has now recovered and after a brief one minute cameo in the game against Everton last weekend, got a real taste of action when he came on to replace Heung-Min Son in the 75th minute of the match against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

The youngster is delighted to be back and thanked his manager and team-mates for welcoming him, stressing his desire to repay their faith with good performances and take every opportunity which comes his way.
 


“It’s good to be back”, Sessegnon told his club's official site.



“It wasn’t easy coming to the club injured and I’ve had to work hard to get to where I am now but credit to the medical staff, they’ve brought me back and now I’m raring to go.

“Every opportunity I get, I want to take.
 


"I’m grateful to the manager and to the players who have all welcomed me to the club.

"I just want to keep repaying them with good performances.” 

The teenager will be hoping for to be involved when his side take on Sheffield United this Saturday in their final game before November's international break.   
 