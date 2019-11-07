I Want To Take Every Opportunity I Get – Tottenham Hotspur Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Ryan Sessegnon is keen to repay Mauricio Pochettino's faith after returning to action and has vowed to grab any opportunities he is given.



Since signing for the Lilywhites for a fee of £25m in the summer, the England Under-21 international had remained sidelined with a hamstring injury which he picked up in the summer while on international duty.













Sessegnon though has now recovered and after a brief one minute cameo in the game against Everton last weekend, got a real taste of action when he came on to replace Heung-Min Son in the 75th minute of the match against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.



The youngster is delighted to be back and thanked his manager and team-mates for welcoming him, stressing his desire to repay their faith with good performances and take every opportunity which comes his way.





“It’s good to be back”, Sessegnon told his club's official site.







“It wasn’t easy coming to the club injured and I’ve had to work hard to get to where I am now but credit to the medical staff, they’ve brought me back and now I’m raring to go.



“Every opportunity I get, I want to take.





"I’m grateful to the manager and to the players who have all welcomed me to the club.



"I just want to keep repaying them with good performances.”



The teenager will be hoping for to be involved when his side take on Sheffield United this Saturday in their final game before November's international break.

