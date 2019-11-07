XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/11/2019 - 10:33 GMT

I’d Feel Upset – Former Chelsea Star Surprised How Maurizio Sarri Treated Defender

 




Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer is of the view that Gary Cahill received unfair treatment at the hands of Maurizio Sarri last season at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old centre-back has impressed many with his solid performances at the back for Crystal Palace, who are currently ninth in the Premier League table.  


 



The defender is enjoying a second lease of life in English football under Roy Hodgson after playing little to no football in his last season at Chelsea.

Sarri phased the veteran centre-back out of his plans and he played just 562 minutes of football across eight appearances in all competitions in the 2018/19 campaign.
 


Schwarzer admits that he was surprised at the way Cahill was treated by Sarri and Chelsea last season and thinks that it was unfair on a player who played a pivotal role in the club winning two league titles and a Champions League.



The former Chelsea goalkeeper told The Athletic: “I was surprised in the manner in which he was phased out.

“Managers have different opinions of players, I would be feeling upset, just the way it was done.
 


“That’s the hardest thing to take as a player.

“You’ve given so much service but a manager can come in and get rid of you with very little explanation as to why, and you can feel the treatment can be unfair.”

Cahill made 290 appearances during his seven-and-a-half years stay at Chelsea.   
 