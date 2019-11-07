Impose Your Quality On Celtic, UEFA Cup Winner Tells Lazio

Follow @insidefutbol





UEFA Cup winner and former Inter defender Paolo Tramezzani has insisted that Lazio must make better use of the quality that they have against Celtic tonight.



Celtic produced a solid performance to beat a more-fancied Lazio side at Parkhead last month in the Europa League, but are underdogs going into the return group game at the Stadio Olimpico this evening.













Lazio have found themselves in a precarious position in their Europa League group and anything less than a win tonight against the Scottish champions could spell doom for their European campaign.



Tramezzani, who won the forerunner to the Europa League in 1994, believes Lazio did not deserve to lose at Celtic last month, but is confident that they have it in them to beat the Bhoys in Italy tonight.





He feels Lazio have shown that they can cope with Celtic's physically and must stamp their authority on a side who will play defensively at the Stadio Olimpico.







The Italian believes Lazio must make sure that they impose the quality of their squad on Celtic tonight.



Tramezzani told Lazio Style Radio: “It will be a crucial game against Celtic.





“Lazio lost the away leg undeservedly and were superior to Celtic. I expect a defensive game from the Scots like in Glasgow.



“Also the Biancocelesti have shown that they can cope with them physically.



“Lazio must make better use of the quality they have in players such as [Sergej] Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto.”



Celtic are leading Group E on seven points with Lazio lying in third on three points.

