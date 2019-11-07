It Would Be Big Boost – Blackburn Boss Wants Performance At Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has urged his side to earn a massive boost by putting in a performance against Leeds United in front of a packed Elland Road this weekend.



Elland Road is expected to be full when Blackburn make the 55 mile trip east to take on the Championship giants in a league match.













Blackburn have struggled for form recently, but did beat Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday last weekend to register an important win which Mowbray now wants them to build on.



The Rovers manager is sure that if his side can go to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds and put in a good display then it will give them a huge confidence shot in the arm.





"We know the challenge is big", the 55-year-old Blackburn boss said at a press conference.







"This week’s been good after the win but now we’ve got to go to Elland Road in front of 30 thousand.



"It’ll be a big boost for us if we can go there and put in a performance."





Blackburn have lost on their last three visits to Elland Road and Mowbray will hope his side can keep it tight at a back against a Leeds side struggling to score goals, with Patrick Bamford having not scored since August.

