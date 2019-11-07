It’s Like Final For Us – Lazio Star Clear On Celtic Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi has insisted that this evening's Europa League clash against Celtic is almost like a final for his side.



The Serie A giants are lying third in Group E on three points and might have to win all their remaining three games to qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League.













A defeat at Celtic last month left Lazio gasping for breath in a group where they were expected to comfortably go through to the next round of the competition at the start.



Acerbi is aware of the importance of the Celtic game tonight at the Stadio Olimpico and insisted that the Scottish champions have quality in their ranks as well.





But he admits Lazio will need to take to the pitch with the mindset of getting a win in any way possible and feels the game is almost like a final for the Serie A giants.







The Lazio star told Sky Italia: “It is a pivotal game for us, [almost] like a final for us.



“We want to progress in the Europa League like in other competitions.





“Celtic have great players and a lot of consistency.



“We will have to take to the field with the mentality of getting the result and winning.”



Celtic currently top the group on seven points, with CFR Club lying second on six points, and if they win in Rome tonight and Cluj avoid defeat against Rennes, they will progress.

