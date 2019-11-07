Jonny Hayes Starts – Celtic Team vs Lazio Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Lazio vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go toe-to-toe with Italian giants Lazio in the Europa League at the Stadio Olimpico this evening.



Neil Lennon's men edged out Lazio 2-1 at Celtic Park a fortnight ago and know if they win in Rome this evening and Cluj do not lose against Rennes, they will book their place in the last 32.













Set to be backed by 8,000 travelling fans, Celtic take on a side that beat AC Milan in Serie A action at the weekend and knowing they badly need to win this evening.





Celtic have travelled to Italy without Tom Rogic, Boli Bolingoli, Jozo Simunovic, Mikey Johnston, Vakoun Bayo and Leigh Griffiths. Jeremie Frimpong is not registered for the competition.





Lennon selects Fraser Forster in goal, while in central defence he picks the pairing of Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien. Hatem Abd Elhamed and Jonny Hayes are full-backs. In midfield, Scott Brown will look to dominate, while Callum McGregor also plays. Picked too are Ryan Christie, James Forrest, Mohamed Elyounoussi and, up front, striker Odsonne Edouard.







If Lennon needs to change the game from the bench then he has options, including Greg Taylor and Scott Sinclair.





Celtic Team vs Lazio



Forster, Elhamed, Jullien, Ajer, Hayes, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Forrest, Elyounoussi, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Taylor, Bitton, Sinclair, Bauer, Morgan, Ntcham

