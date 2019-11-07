Leeds United Supremo Makes Paris Trip, Takeover Talks On Agenda

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has travelled to Paris to hold further talks about a potential takeover bid from Qatar, according to The Times.



Radrizzani flew to Paris last night and attended the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge, as the guest of PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.













However, the purpose of his visit is to discuss the potential takeover of Leeds by stated owned Qatar Sports Investment (QSI).



The Italian revealed last month that one of the offers he has on the table is from QSI and he believes that they can take the club to the top of world football.





QSI are indeed interested in owning a stake at Leeds and further talks are expected to take place between themselves and the current Leeds custodian.







They are looking at Leeds as a long term project and even if they only invest with a minority stake, it would be with a view to completing a full takeover in the future.



Radrizzani already shares a close relationship with Al-Khelaifi from when the Italian ran the sports marketing agency MP & Silva, which sold football TV rights.





The Leeds owner is also claimed to be considering two others offers, one from the owner of an Italian club and another from a wealthy Leeds fan based in the United States.

