National Team Boss Keen For Star’s Situation At Chelsea To Change

France coach Didier Deschamps is keen for Olivier Giroud’s situation at Chelsea to change in the second half of the season as he continues to pick the striker for national team duty.



The Frenchman has been a fringe element in the Chelsea squad this season, but has continued to find a backer in Deschamps on the international scene.













Giroud is the third-highest goalscorer for France with 38 strikes, but has found game time hard to come by at Chelsea where Frank Lampard has favoured Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi over the veteran.



He has played just 20 minutes since the last international break, but has managed to find his way into the France squad again.





But Deschamps indicated that he might struggle to get the Frenchman back in the squad again if his situation at Chelsea does not change by March, when the next break is scheduled.







Speaking at a press conference about Giroud he said jokingly: “Giroud has had two minutes more and it’s huge.”



He continued in a more sombre tone: “For the month of March, I hope his situation at the club will be better.”





The France international has been linked with a move away from Chelsea during the January window.



And it may be only a transfer away from Chelsea could bring more playing time to Giroud.

