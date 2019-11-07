XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/11/2019 - 11:06 GMT

Newcastle United and West Ham Both Keen On 26-Year-Old Hitman

 




Newcastle United and West Ham United are both considering making a move for Genk striker Mbwana Samatta who scored against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night, according to the BBC.

The 26-year-old has been at Genk since 2016 and has been in decent form this season, scoring eight goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.  


 



Several clubs have been monitoring him and he grabbed further headlines when he scored against Liverpool in Genk’s 2-1 defeat at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on the Tanzanian and at least two outfits are interested in taking him to England.
 


West Ham and Newcastle both want to sign a striker in the January transfer window and both have had their eyes drawn towards Samatta.



The Premier League duo have been closely following his exploits ahead of a potential swoop.

Samatta’s contract also makes him an attainable target as it contains a £10m buyout clause.
 


It remains to be seen whether either of the two clubs make a concrete move for him in January, but Samatta could yet draw further suitors through his performances.

And Genk could do little but watch him leave if any of his suitors trigger his buyout clause.   
 