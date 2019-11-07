Newcastle United and West Ham Both Keen On 26-Year-Old Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United and West Ham United are both considering making a move for Genk striker Mbwana Samatta who scored against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night, according to the BBC.



The 26-year-old has been at Genk since 2016 and has been in decent form this season, scoring eight goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.













Several clubs have been monitoring him and he grabbed further headlines when he scored against Liverpool in Genk’s 2-1 defeat at Anfield on Tuesday night.



Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on the Tanzanian and at least two outfits are interested in taking him to England.





West Ham and Newcastle both want to sign a striker in the January transfer window and both have had their eyes drawn towards Samatta.







The Premier League duo have been closely following his exploits ahead of a potential swoop.



Samatta’s contract also makes him an attainable target as it contains a £10m buyout clause.





It remains to be seen whether either of the two clubs make a concrete move for him in January, but Samatta could yet draw further suitors through his performances.



And Genk could do little but watch him leave if any of his suitors trigger his buyout clause.

