Our Performances Better Than Results Suggest, Gillingham Assistant Warns Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Gillingham assistant manager Paul Raynor is sure that winning against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup would give his team a lift and has warned the Black Cats that the Gills have not gained the results their performances have deserved.



The two sides are scheduled to meet in an FA Cup first round game on Saturday at the Stadium of Light, with the tie pitting two League One outfits against each other.













Giving his opinion on the challenges that await his side, assistant manager Raynor said that the Stadium of Light is always a tough place to go and get a result and nobody is going to give Gillingham a chance.



However, Raynor also took time to insist that their being the underdogs might work in their favour, while claiming recent results have not reflected Gillingham's performances.





"Sunderland is a tough place to go but an exciting place to go", Raynor said at a press conference.







"It's a great club with great fans. Nobody will give us a real chance but that might play into our hands.



"We are ready to go.





"Let's hope it's us in the next round. Winning at Sunderland would give us a lift.



"We have been unfortunate lately where performances haven't got the results we deserve.



"We know the quality Sunderland have.



"We don't go there in fear, no-one will give us a chance but let's hope we can spring a surprise."



Steve Evans' side won their last match away from home, edging out Accrington Stanley 1-0, but have found goals and wins hard to come by on the road this term.

