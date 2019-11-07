Senior Leeds United Officials Not Preparing For Rapid Movement On QSI Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) has not carried out any due diligence of Leeds United or asked for detailed financial information about the club.



The Paris Saint-Germain ownership group has been linked with a move to invest in Leeds repeatedly in recent months and the talk went up a notch earlier this week after Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani travelled to France.













Radrizzani, who is friends with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, attended PSG's Champions League meeting with Club Brugge on Wednesday.



It is claimed he has held further talks with Al-Khelaifi and suggestions that QSI is looking to invest in Leeds have not gone away.





However, according to The Athletic, senior officials at Elland Road are not preparing for any rapid movement on the part of QSI.







The Qataris have not yet carried out due diligence or even asked for any detailed financial information from Leeds.



Such developments would be expected to take place before any serious investment or takeover attempt.





It is also unclear whether Radrizzani and QSI are on the same page regarding Leeds' valuation.



QSI are claimed to value Leeds at around the £70m mark, but Radrizzani has a higher valuation of the Championship club and could further increase it if the Whites win promotion to the Premier League.

