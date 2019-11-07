XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/11/2019 - 22:14 GMT

Stoke Finalising Michael O’Neill Appointment, Euro 2020 Playoffs Question Mark

 




Stoke City are poised to appoint Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill as their new boss, but the details of the move are still being finalised, according to Sky Sports News.

The Potters turned to O'Neill after being rebuffed in their efforts to appoint Preston North End manager Alex Neil, following the sacking of Nathan Jones. 


 



It is claimed that O'Neill's move to Stoke should go through with the Northern Ireland manager actively wanting the job, while compensation is not expected to be a problem.

The details are still being finalised, including whether O'Neill could still take charge of Northern Ireland in potential Euro 2020 playoffs.
 


O'Neill, who led Northern Ireland to Euro 2016, is due to take charge of the country over the forthcoming international break when they are due to play the Netherlands and Germany.



While Northern Ireland are facing a battle to secure a playoff place, if they do it remains to be seen if Stoke agree to let O'Neill take charge.

Stoke will want O'Neill to focus on driving them up the Championship table, with the Potters currently in deep trouble.
 


They sit bottom of the Championship and have picked up just eight points from 15 games.
 