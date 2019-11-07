Stoke Finalising Michael O’Neill Appointment, Euro 2020 Playoffs Question Mark

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City are poised to appoint Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill as their new boss, but the details of the move are still being finalised, according to Sky Sports News.



The Potters turned to O'Neill after being rebuffed in their efforts to appoint Preston North End manager Alex Neil, following the sacking of Nathan Jones.













It is claimed that O'Neill's move to Stoke should go through with the Northern Ireland manager actively wanting the job, while compensation is not expected to be a problem.



The details are still being finalised, including whether O'Neill could still take charge of Northern Ireland in potential Euro 2020 playoffs.





O'Neill, who led Northern Ireland to Euro 2016, is due to take charge of the country over the forthcoming international break when they are due to play the Netherlands and Germany.







While Northern Ireland are facing a battle to secure a playoff place, if they do it remains to be seen if Stoke agree to let O'Neill take charge.



Stoke will want O'Neill to focus on driving them up the Championship table, with the Potters currently in deep trouble.





They sit bottom of the Championship and have picked up just eight points from 15 games.

