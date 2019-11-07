Such A Classy Goal – Former Australia Star Hails Celtic’s Victory At Lazio

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Australia international Ned Zelic has hailed Celtic's winning goal in their 2-1 victory at Lazio this evening.



Celtic went into the Europa League group stage encounter as underdogs despite having beaten Lazio 2-1 at Celtic Park a fortnight ago.













Lazio took the lead at the Stadio Olimpico after just seven minutes, with Ciro Immobile being left unmarked to volley into the back of the net.



There were fears the Serie A side would add to their advantage, but Celtic drew themselves level in the 38th minute through James Forrest.





The winger directed his effort past the Lazio goalkeeper and Celtic went in level at the break.







As the clock ticked down in the second half it seemed the game was heading for a draw, but Celtic's Olivier Ntcham had different ideas.



A counter attack in the fifth minute of stoppage time saw the ball sent to Ntcham, who had found space on the right and he dinked his shot over the onrushing Lazio goalkeeper.





It finished 2-1 and former Australia star Zelic wrote on Twitter: "Such a classy winning goal from Olivier Ntcham in stoppage time to send Celtic through to the knockout stages."



Ex-Hibernian attacker Tam McManus wrote: "Fantastic result for Celtic. Thought they were outstanding in the second half. Thoroughly deserved the win tonight."



The win, combined with Cluj beating Rennes 1-0, means Celtic are through to the last 32 with two games to spare.

