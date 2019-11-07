XRegister
06 October 2018

07/11/2019 - 18:38 GMT

Sunderland Are Beatable – Gillingham Star Hopeful of FA Cup Progress

 




Gillingham skipper Max Ehmer has told his team-mates that Sunderland are well and truly beatable and the Gills should believe they can put any side in the same league to the sword.

Ehmer was on the receiving end of a Sunderland defeat as part of the Carlisle United side that took on the then Premier League side in an FA Cup game, losing 3-1.  


 



A lot has transpired since then, with the Black Cats dropping two divisions to be placed in the same league as Ehmer's current side Gillingham.

Now as the two sides prepare to take on each other in an FA cup first-round game on Saturday, the Gillingham skipper insists that his team will head to the Stadium of Light with a certain game plan and believing that they can win.
 


“They are a team in our league and anyone is beatable”, Ehmer was quoted as saying by Kent Online.



“We are going to go with a game plan that we’re working on.

"We need to forget about last weekend’s game [a 3-0 loss against Rotherham United] to a certain extent and take out of it what we need to.”
 


Gillingham have won just one of their last five League One matches. but will be looking to plot a route through to the next round of the FA Cup by shocking Phil Parkinson's Sunderland.   
 