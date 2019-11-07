We Hope More Lazio Fans Will Come – Club’s Marketing Boss Provides Update On Celtic Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio's marketing manager Marco Canigiani has provided an update on ticket sales and how many fans are currently due to be at tonight's Europa League meeting with Celtic.



Simone Inzaghi's men lost at Celtic Park in their previous Europa League group stage game and will head into tonight's fixture with revenge on their mind.













Celtic, who know they will qualify for the last 32 if they beat Lazio in Rome and see Cluj avoid defeat against Rennes, will be backed by a big travelling support.



Canigiani admits there is genuine excitement around the fixture, but he is still keen to see more Lazio fans attend to balance out the large Celtic support.





He told Italian radio station Elle Radio: "Something has grown since yesterday for Lazio-Celtic.







"Today we are at around 23,000 overall fans, of which about 7,000 to 8,000 are Celtic fans.



"We hope that today, close to the match, we can increase again to improve the proportion of fans present.





"As far as the weather, today's seems positive and this can be a great help in these cases."



The weather in Rome is currently 19 degrees and clear, sunny skies. The dry spell is expected to hold for tonight's game, with rain forecast for several days afterwards.



Lazio currently sit in fourth place in the Serie A standings, just one point behind fierce rivals Roma.

