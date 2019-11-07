We Must Evaluate It – Marcelo Bielsa On Eddie Nketiah Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has ruled Eddie Nketiah out of his side’s Championship clash against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.



Nketiah did not feature in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers last weekend and after the game, Bielsa revealed that the striker felt discomfort in his abdomen.













The Arsenal loanee was largely expected to recover in time to face Blackburn, but the Leeds boss has revealed he will not be in the squad for the game at Elland Road on Saturday.



The Argentine stressed that Nketiah’s rehabilitation is being closely monitored and it could take another week before assessing whether he will be ready to return to action.





The Leeds head coach, asked about Nketiah, said in a press conference: “It’s the same I said before. His injury is in his abdomen.







“Week to week we evaluate the time of recovery. Now is one week and they told us one more week to see how he progresses.



“In the next seven days, I will inform you if he is able or must continue to recover.”







Bielsa also revealed that Barry Douglas is fit to be part of the squad, but Ezgjan Alioski and Jamie Shackleton are yet to recover from their injuries.



“Douglas yes, no Alioski.



“He [Shackleton] has one muscular problem, but different to the injury before. It’s not going to be able this week.”



Leeds are currently third in the league table on 28 points, two behind league leaders West Brom.

