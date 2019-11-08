XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/11/2019 - 11:57 GMT

Arsenal Target Dayot Upamecano Deals RB Leipzig Blow, Further Step Towards Exit Door

 




Arsenal linked defender Dayot Upamecano has rejected RB Leipzig’s attempt to remove the release clause from his contract.

Upamecano was on Arsenal’s radar last summer and they even had a bid of around €60m rejected by Bundesliga outfit Leipzig, who managed to keep him at the club.  


 



The Gunners have continued to keep tabs on the centre-back and could make a move for his services next summer when it will be clear exactly how much will be needed to buy him.

Upamecano wants to leave Leipzig next summer and has an €80m buyout clause that will come into effect at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.
 


The defender has also ruled out signing a new deal with Leipzig and, according to German magazine Sport Bild, he has also knocked back the club’s attempt to remove the clause from his contract.



Leipzig believe that they can command a fee in excess of €80m for Upamecano in the open market and wanted to pay the player to have the clause removed.

But the centre-back has rejected the offer and is paving a path out of the club next summer.
 


It remains to be seen whether Arsenal or any other suitors are prepared to trigger the 21-year-old’s buyout clause next year.   
 