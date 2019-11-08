XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/11/2019 - 09:50 GMT

Celtic Gave Us Chances, We Didn’t Take Them, Lazio Star Laments

 




Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo has lamented his side’s inability to take their chances against Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday night, after they suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat.

Celtic produced a vintage European away performance at the Stadio Olimpico when Olivier Ntcham scored a 95th-minute goal to earn his side the three points.  


 



Ciro Immobile gave Lazio an early lead, but James Forrest equalised for Celtic in the first half.

Lazio created a plethora of chances throughout the game to seal the points, but Parolo admits that they just did not convert the opportunities that Celtic allowed them to have.
 


A careless Valon Berisha pass in injury time allowed Celtic to snatch the three points in Italy and book a last 32 place.



Parolo told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “They are a tough and physical team who give you many opportunities.

“But we were not good, we were unable to capitalise on the opportunities we had.”
 


The defeat at home has left Lazio on the brink of elimination from the Europa League but Parolo insisted that his side did not take the group lightly.

He insisted that they fought hard and took the blows but admits that Lazio needed to be more pragmatic in their approach.

Asked if they took the group lightly, the midfielder said: “We didn’t, we fought and gave everything.

“At Celtic Park, we took a beating and blows from everyone, we didn’t go for a walk there.

“Unfortunately, Europe is like this and we have to be more cynical.”   
 