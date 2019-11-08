Celtic Gave Us Chances, We Didn’t Take Them, Lazio Star Laments

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo has lamented his side’s inability to take their chances against Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday night, after they suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat.



Celtic produced a vintage European away performance at the Stadio Olimpico when Olivier Ntcham scored a 95th-minute goal to earn his side the three points.













Ciro Immobile gave Lazio an early lead, but James Forrest equalised for Celtic in the first half.



Lazio created a plethora of chances throughout the game to seal the points, but Parolo admits that they just did not convert the opportunities that Celtic allowed them to have.





A careless Valon Berisha pass in injury time allowed Celtic to snatch the three points in Italy and book a last 32 place.







Parolo told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “They are a tough and physical team who give you many opportunities.



“But we were not good, we were unable to capitalise on the opportunities we had.”





The defeat at home has left Lazio on the brink of elimination from the Europa League but Parolo insisted that his side did not take the group lightly.



He insisted that they fought hard and took the blows but admits that Lazio needed to be more pragmatic in their approach.



Asked if they took the group lightly, the midfielder said: “We didn’t, we fought and gave everything.



“At Celtic Park, we took a beating and blows from everyone, we didn’t go for a walk there.



“Unfortunately, Europe is like this and we have to be more cynical.”

