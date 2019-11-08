XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/11/2019 - 22:48 GMT

Claim From Italy: Chelsea Settle On Asking Price Amid Inter Interest In Star

 




Chelsea are looking for €5m to let Olivier Giroud leave the club in the January transfer window, amid interest from Italian giants Inter.

Giroud is struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge and has fallen behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in the pecking order. 


 



France coach Didier Deschamps has made no bones about the fact that Giroud not playing regularly is an issue and the striker could leave Chelsea in January.

Italian giants Inter are keen and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Chelsea want €5m to let Giroud go six months before his contract expires.
 


It is claimed that Chelsea could be willing to negotiate and Inter have already been in touch with Giroud's agent.



The hitman also has interest from the MLS, while Chinese sides are also monitoring his situation.

Giroud's preference however is to remain in European football and a move to Inter is claimed to appeal to the striker.
 


The 33-year-old has clocked just 120 minutes of football for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, while he has tasted Champions League football for only 17 minutes this term.
 