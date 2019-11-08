XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/11/2019 - 20:10 GMT

Definitely Don’t Drop Points Because It Will Linger, Rangers Star Tells Team-mates

 




Rangers captain James Tavernier has warned his team-mates that if they drop points against Livingston the hurt will linger into the international break and undo the good feeling from the win over FC Porto. 

The Gers took a huge step towards progressing to the next round of the Europa League after they beat Portuguese giants Porto 2-0 at Ibrox on Thursday.  


 



Now the Glasgow giants turn their attention to the Scottish Premiership where they are keen to continue to keep pace with rivals Celtic and are set to take on Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday.

Stressing the importance of a win in that match, the 28-year-old insisted that his side cannot drop points ahead of the international break.
 


Tavernier warned his team-mates that the hurt from dropping points would linger due to the international break and also overshadow the fine win over Porto.



"Going into the international break you don’t want to be dropping any points because it is definitely lingering and that Porto game will certainly be forgotten about", Tavernier said at a press conference.

“First and foremost we are trying to compete for the league so European football is a great addition for the club and the fans, it is a big bonus for us.
 


"But everyone is here first and foremost for the league so we need three points this weekend."

Rangers have picked up 28 points in the Premiership so far this season and are only kept off the top of the table by goal difference.  
 