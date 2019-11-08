Definitely Don’t Drop Points Because It Will Linger, Rangers Star Tells Team-mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers captain James Tavernier has warned his team-mates that if they drop points against Livingston the hurt will linger into the international break and undo the good feeling from the win over FC Porto.



The Gers took a huge step towards progressing to the next round of the Europa League after they beat Portuguese giants Porto 2-0 at Ibrox on Thursday.













Now the Glasgow giants turn their attention to the Scottish Premiership where they are keen to continue to keep pace with rivals Celtic and are set to take on Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday.



Stressing the importance of a win in that match, the 28-year-old insisted that his side cannot drop points ahead of the international break.





Tavernier warned his team-mates that the hurt from dropping points would linger due to the international break and also overshadow the fine win over Porto.







"Going into the international break you don’t want to be dropping any points because it is definitely lingering and that Porto game will certainly be forgotten about", Tavernier said at a press conference.



“First and foremost we are trying to compete for the league so European football is a great addition for the club and the fans, it is a big bonus for us.





"But everyone is here first and foremost for the league so we need three points this weekend."



Rangers have picked up 28 points in the Premiership so far this season and are only kept off the top of the table by goal difference.

