Fantastic – Mauricio Pochettino Tips Hat To Chris Wilder

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on his Sheffield United counterpart Chris Wilder for doing a fantastic job and creating a superb team spirit at Bramall Lane.



The Blades secured automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of last season and have enjoyed a bright start to the campaign, being placed sixth with 16 points from eleven games.













Sheffield United have picked up more points than Pochettino's side and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United outfit, sitting above the pair in the standings.



Pochettino is full of praise for the job that Wilder, who he will come up against this weekend, has done during his time in charge of Sheffield United.





“It is fantastic. I think everyone has seen how he has working and the fantastic job. The best thing is how I described the team", Pochettino said at a press conference, hailing Wilder.







Pochettino believes that Sheffield United will provide a tough test for his Tottenham team, not least due to their high work ethic.



"It is going to be very difficult. They work so hard.





“What impressed me the most is the belief, the togetherness, spirit like a rugby team that fights for each other, that is fantastic to see in a football team.



"They have a good squad, great organisation, a great manager and I think to fight for each other, they have good players of course, that is the key for Sheffield United and that’s why they are doing so well, with so many points.”



Tottenham returned to winning ways in midweek by beating Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League and will want another victory to take into the international break.

