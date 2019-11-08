XRegister
06 October 2018

08/11/2019 - 13:12 GMT

Happy Chelsea Didn’t Renew Gary Cahill’s Contract – Roy Hodgson

 




Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted the Eagles are delighted that Chelsea did not renew Gary Cahill's contract.

The former England centre-back was frozen out of the Blues squad by now ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and was then not offered a new contract, which meant his deal expired in the summer. 


 



Hodgson snapped up Cahill on a free transfer and has been left delighted with his performances in the heart of the Crystal Palace defence.

He admits he is pleased Chelsea did not sign Cahill up on a new contract and rates the player as one of the best centre-backs in the business.
 


Hodgson told a press conference: "He may have been disappointed, but we're happy Gary Cahill's contract ran out with Chelsea so we could pick him up.



"He's still one of the best centre-backs around, in my opinion."

Cahill will come face to face with former club Chelsea this weekend and Hodgson is pleased to report he has a squad in good health to pick from.
 


"The players who have been suffering from injuries have recovered.

"We have a full selection for the first time in a long while", Hodgson

Crystal Palace have only managed to win two of their 17 top flight meetings with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but the victories came in 2015 and 2017.

Hodgson's Palace sit ninth in the Premier League standings, ahead of both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
 