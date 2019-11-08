He Likes Big Grounds, Watch Him – Former Leeds Star Warns Whites On Blackburn Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has warned the Whites about Blackburn Rovers danger man Bradley Dack.



Tony Mowbray takes his Blackburn outfit to Elland Road on Saturday looking to spring a shock on Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side, who are already shaping to once again be promotion contenders this season.













Blackburn returned to winning ways at the weekend when they edged out Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 and Dack clocked the full 90 minutes at Ewood Park.



Parker thinks that Dack is someone who will relish the big occasion at Elland Road and has warned Leeds they need to keep close tabs on the Blackburn star on Saturday.





"One of the guys that plays down the middle, kind of like a number 10 role is Bradley Dack", Parker said on LUTV.







"He is involved in a lot of the build-up play, playing predominantly in that number 10 position, looking to go beyond the striker.



"His return so far is five goals, one assist, but he also works back the other way as well. His tackles per game almost rivalling Blackburn's centre-halves and it just shows he puts a shift in.





"He is a player we are always impressed with when we see him, especially coming here, because as an opposition player he likes coming to big grounds, big occasions.



"Definitely he is a player we need to keep an eye on", the former White added.



Blackburn sit in 16th place in the Championship standings, ten points behind third placed Leeds, and both sides will be desperate to head into November's international break on the back of a good result.

