He Needs Right Loan – Former Academy Recruiter On West Ham Talent

Former Everton head of academy recruitment Martin Waldron believes West Ham talent Nathan Holland needs the right loan move to further progress.



Waldron was at Everton when the Toffees signed the youngster and oversaw his progress as he made his way through to their Under-23 side.













However, Holland opted to leave Everton for West Ham in 2017 and Waldron admits that he is aware of the reasons behind the winger’s decision to depart.



The former Everton head of academy recruitmentment is a fan of Holland, but conceded that he was not playing enough games and eventually had to find his way out.





Waldron is happy with the progress the youngster has made at West Ham and believes he has the character to go a long way in the game.







He told The Athletic: “I remember Nathan’s first game for us. He was a Manchester City fan and in his first game, we played against them and won.



“He scored and I remember him running to the crowd and kissing the Everton badge. But Nathan was getting frustrated that he wasn’t playing enough games at Everton.





“He could’ve gone to Derby County but I had a friend at West Ham and I was keen for Nathan to go there because West Ham are similar to Everton in terms of progressing young players.



“I’m delighted for him and the progress he’s making at West Ham. His mum, in particular, has been a great supporter of him throughout his career. He’s a diamond of a kid but also a joker.



“He’s got loads of character and he’s just dedicated to football.”



At 21, Holland has made just two senior appearances for West Ham and his former academy recruiter feels he needs the right loan move to further progress.



“Nathan has to get a loan to the right club that will suit his style and it’s just all about luck and someone believing in him”, said Waldron.



“One of our former players, John Lundstram, is now at Sheffield United."

