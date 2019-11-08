He’ll Be Off – Former Scotland Star Convinced Rangers Would Sell Alfredo Morelos

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Frank McAvennie is convinced that if Rangers receive a big bid for striker Alfredo Morelos in the January transfer window then they will sell.



Morelos continued his impressive form on Thursday night by scoring and helping Rangers beat FC Porto 2-0 in the Europa League.













The Colombian is answering critics who questioned whether he can do the business at European level and also scored in the earlier group stage clash between the two clubs at the Estadio do Dragao.



With Rangers battling Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title, Steven Gerrard has insisted that Morelos is going nowhere in the now rapidly approaching January transfer window.





Ex-Scotland marksman McAvennie though believes that all Scottish clubs are selling clubs and Rangers will cash in if a substantial bid is made.







"I think if someone comes in with hard cash then Rangers cannot afford to say that [no]", McAvennie said on Open Goal.



"If someone offers money, the situation Rangers are in.





"Scottish football is in that position at the moment. Every club is a selling club and if somebody comes in with decent money for Morelos he's off", he added.



Morelos has attracted interest from a host of clubs over the last 12 months, with Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne the latest to start tracking his exploits at Ibrox.



Losing the Colombian mid-season would be a big blow for Rangers.

