06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/11/2019 - 13:20 GMT

I Need To Assess – Mauricio Pochettino On Spurs Star Facing Sheffield United

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is playing the waiting game to see if Giovani Lo Celso can feature on Saturday against Sheffield United.

Pochettino handed Lo Celso a start in the Champions League in midweek at Red Star Belgrade and he impressed as Spurs ran out comprehensive 4-0 winners in Serbia. 


 



Lo Celso, who clocked 86 minutes on the pitch in Serbia, showed glimpses of his quality, but has been eased into action by Pochettino after a hip injury, with the outing in the Champions League his first start.

Pochettino is unsure on whether the Argentine will start again and admits there is little time for the players to recover.
 


Asked about Lo Celso playing, Pochettino told a press conference: "I need to assess tomorrow morning, it is a very short period to recover."



Tottenham have confirmed that Erik Lamela and Jan Vertonghen, who both have hamstring issues, are unavailable for the game against the Blades.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also continues on the sidelines, having undergone an operation just two days ago.
 


Pochettino will hope that his side can register an impressive performance and victory against Sheffield United in what is their final game before November's international break.
 