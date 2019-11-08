I Understand It – Former Leeds Star Kemar Roofe Comments On Sergio Aguero Comparison

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has played down comparisons with Manchester City hitman Sergio Aguero, but understands why the comparison has been made.



Belgian giants Anderlecht splashed the cash to sign Roofe from Leeds in the summer, with eyebrows raised amongst some Whites fans at the decision to sell the goal-getter.













Injury delayed Roofe's chance to make an impact at Anderlecht, but he has now started to shine and has found the back of the net four times in six Belgian top flight games.



There was big excitement amongst Anderlecht fans when Roofe signed and he was compared with Aguero.





Roofe admits that he can understand the comparison being made, but is keen to play it down as he views Aguero as one of the best strikers on the planet.







"It's his style that mine was compared to when I signed for Anderlecht", the former Leeds man told Belgian daily Derniere Heure.



"I understand the comparison. Given our small size we do not have the profile of the great and powerful centre-forward.





"But he is one of the best in the world", Roofe added.



Following a poor start to the season, Anderlecht, powered by Roofe, have won three of their last five league games to climb the standings to eleventh.



He has been backed to hit 20 goals this season by former Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen and is delighted with the vote of confidence.



"Thomas Christiansen, the current coach of Union, who was my coach at Leeds in 2017/18, said I'd score 20 goals this season.



"That's nice. I had 15 last season, 14 the season before, now I would like to score 100! I'm kidding, all I'm interested in is winning and last season I scored a lot but we were not promoted."



Anderlecht are next in action this evening away at fifth placed Zulte Waregem.

