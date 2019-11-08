XRegister
08/11/2019 - 10:36 GMT

Inter Confident of Finding Method To Meet Chelsea Star’s Wage Demands

 




Inter are prepared to overcome the obstacle of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud’s high wage demands by spreading his salary over two to three years.

Giroud has been unhappy about not playing enough football at Chelsea this season and could be considering leaving the club in January.  


 



A move to Italy has been mooted and Inter are believed to be one of the frontrunners to land the striker when the winter window opens in close to two months’ time.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have already touched base with the agent of the striker about the possibility of taking him to Italy in the middle of the season.
 


Giroud is claimed to be open to the transfer and is prepared to experience Italian football for the first time in his career.



The biggest stumbling block in front of Inter in their pursuit of the Frenchman are his high salary demands.

The striker earns around €8m per season at Chelsea and is unlikely to be open to taking a cut on his wages.
 


Inter are prepared to spread out his entire salary over a period of two to three years to make sure Giroud does not see a drop in his pay package.

The Nerazzurri are preparing to make a push to take Giroud to the San Siro in January.   
 