Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

08/11/2019 - 10:45 GMT

It Leads You To Believe This – Manchester United Legend On Mason Greenwood

 




Manchester United legend Lou Macari is convinced that Mason Greenwood is a natural goalscorer with bags of potential to develop into something special.

Greenwood started against Partizan Belgrade on Thursday night at Old Trafford and scored a delightful goal in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over their Serbian opponents in the Europa League.  


 



The teenage striker produced a delightful left-footed finish which bamboozled the Partizan Belgrade goalkeeper and sent him the wrong way as the ball nestled into the net.

It was his third senior goal for the club and the clamour to start him in a league game has been growing louder, especially with Manchester United often struggling to score this season.
 


A prolific goalscorer at youth level, Macari believes Greenwood has already shown that he can bring the same level of deadeye finishing skills to the top level as well.



The Manchester United legend insisted that there has already been enough evidence to suggest that the 17-year-old is a natural when it comes to putting the ball into the back of the net.

Macari said on MUTV after the match: “That kid has got it.
 


“When you watch him in the youth team you think at yes, at youth level he can do it.

“What he’ll be like when he steps up? He showed it tonight what he is capable of.

“He almost nicked a goal at Bournemouth on Saturday at the back post and the other games where he has played a bit part, he has always done something inside the box.

“It leads you to believe that he is an out and out goalscorer.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been careful about not overexposing the 18-year-old striker and playing him in too many games this season.   
 