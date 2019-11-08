James Maddison Is Bit Like Philippe Coutinho – Brendan Rodgers

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has compared James Maddison’s ability to former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho.



Coutinho flourished under Rodgers at Liverpool and became one of the most creative midfielders in the Premier League, proviing to be a smart buy from Inter.













The Brazilian eventually left Liverpool for Barcelona, where he could not sparkle and eventually joined Bayern Munich last summer on a loan deal until the end of the season.



Maddison has also been developing into a creative force under Rodgers at Leicester and the Northern Irishman is of the view that he is very similar to Coutinho in terms of talent.





The Leicester boss admits that he has been trying to improve the midfielder on a tactical level and the work behind the scenes has paid off with Maddison looking tuned in with the rest of the team tactically this season.







Rodgers told The Athletic: “James is a bit like Philippe Coutinho — they’re players who are recognised for their talent.



“But then to maximise that talent, in order for them to participate in the game at the highest level, they also have to be able to contribute to a press.





“Of course, James has his strengths, so you let him flourish with those strengths.



“But then we helped him with the tactical discipline. And he’s becoming very, very good at it.”



Maddison has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United next summer.



He is believed to be one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top targets, but it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will have a free run at securing his signature.

