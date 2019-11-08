XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/11/2019 - 16:22 GMT

Jurgen Klopp Confirms Admiration of Norway International

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted his admiration for Norway international Sander Berge, with transfer chatter continuing to grow around the midfielder.

Klopp has had an up close look at Berge in the Champions League this season, with Genk in the same group as the European champions. 


 



Liverpool have been linked with the Norway international and Klopp has now conceded that he does find Berge interesting.

Asked about Berge by Norwegian daily VG, Klopp replied: "He's a good player.
 


"A very good player.



"He is absolutely interesting", Klopp added.

Liverpool had a quiet summer transfer window and it remains to be seen if Klopp might look to inject fresh faces into his squad when the January transfer window swings open.
 


The Reds could wait until next summer to make a move for Berge, but could face competition for the midfielder's signature.

Berge, 21, has just made his 101st appearance for Genk and has played in all four of the Belgian side's Champions League matches this term, facing Liverpool both at home and away.
 