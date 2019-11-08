Leaving Celtic Was Always Going To Be Difficult – Brendan Rodgers On Leicester Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers has conceded that leaving Celtic was always going to be a tough decision to make, but insists that he saw real potential for growth at Leicester City.



On the brink of completing another treble at Celtic last season, Rodgers decided to leave Scotland and return to Premier League management with Leicester.













His decision to leave Celtic left many baffled in Scotland and the former Bhoys boss admits that it was tough one to make as he felt a real emotional connection with the club.



But he insisted that at Leicester he saw a real potential for him to grow and felt that the team and the club were set up to develop into something meaningful in the future.





“Leaving Celtic was always going to be difficult for me because of my passion for the club, so I knew to leave there I had to come into something that was going to allow real growth”, Rodgers told The Athletic.







“When I had the chance to come here, for some it might have been a strange choice: ‘Why would you leave a huge club like Celtic to come to Leicester City?’



“But for me, there was so much potential here and that starts with the players, and then with the club in general.”





Rodgers’ Leicester have been attracting plaudits for a terrific start to the 2019/20 season.



Leicester are third in the league table on 23 points and head into a meeting with Unai Emery's Arsenal this weekend as favourites for some to win the game.

