06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/11/2019 - 15:51 GMT

Looks Like He Could Be Top, Top Player – Leeds United Legend On Whites Star

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray thinks centre-back Ben White could become a top player and is of the view he has been tremendous so far at the club.

White is making a big impression at Elland Road, where he is on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. 


 



He has played his part in a backline that has conceded just eight goals in 15 Championship games this season, the meanest defence in the division.

Gray is a huge fan of White and is happy that he also has a tough streak about him.
 


"The young centre-back Ben White has been tremendous I think", Gray said on LUTV.



"He looks as if he could be a top player, a real top player.

"Composed on the ball, quick, and he's got a tough streak about him as well – that's what I like", the Leeds legend added.
 


There have already been calls from some Leeds fans for the club to do all they can to sign White on a permanent basis from Brighton.

However, Brighton have given no indication that they are willing to sell the 22-year-old and Leeds were not able to convince the Seagulls to insert a purchase option into the loan agreement.
 