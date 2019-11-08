XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/11/2019 - 16:36 GMT

Making Sunderland Fans Go Silent Feels So Good – Gillingham Star Eyeing Another Goal

 




Gillingham striker Brandon Hanlan has warned the Sunderland fans that he will be looking to silence them this weekend when his side visit the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup.

Steve Evans' side are scheduled to visit the Stadium of Light this Saturday as action in the FA Cup begins for the season, with League One and League Two sides becoming involved.  


 



Hanlan was on the scoresheet when the Gills visited the Stadium of Light in February, though his goal was not enough to help his side avoid losing 4-2.

Reflecting on that experience, the striker said that the Stadium of Light is buzzing when the home side score. However, when the opponents score the situation is completely different, and that is the feeling that Hanlan wants to enjoy on Saturday.
 


"I scored at Sunderland last year in the league and we played alright",  the 22-year-old wrote in a column for Kent Online.



"There is a great atmosphere there and when they score the whole place is rocking.

"You hear them screaming throughout the game but then when you score, it is just silent and such a good feeling.
 


"Scoring anywhere is good but it feels really good in front of a big crowd." 

Gillingham have struggled for consistency this season, but will be keen to turn their campaign around by shocking Sunderland and progressing in the FA Cup.
 