No Recall Option For Chelsea To Activate In Teenager’s Loan

Chelsea do not have an option to recall Ethan Ampadu from his loan stint at RB Leipzig during the January transfer window.



The Blues loaned out the teenage defender to the Bundesliga outfit last summer, but the Wales international has found game time hard to come by in Germany.













He has made just two appearances from the bench thus far and has largely been warming the bench at Leipzig in first half of the season.



Chelsea are believed to be frustrated by the youngster not getting enough games in Germany, but they have little option but to hope that the situation gets better.





According to The Athletic, the loan agreement between the two clubs does not have an option for Chelsea to recall him early during the January transfer window.







Wales manager Ryan Giggs has also revealed his worries about watching Ampadu wasting a season on the bench in Germany.



Ampadu appears to be yet to completely convince Leipzig coach Julien Nagelsmann about his ability, but his recent substitute appearances suggest that he could get more opportunities.





The Chelsea youngster has impressed the coaching staff at Leipzig with his work ethic in training and his tackling abilities.



But Leipzig are still unsure about his ability on the ball, especially when it comes to featuring in their midfield.

