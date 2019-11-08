XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/11/2019 - 09:57 GMT

Rangers Had Compact Defence – FC Porto Star

 




FC Porto captain Danilo Pereira believes Rangers were happy to just sit back and soak up the pressure from his side at Ibrox, but admits that they did not react well to conceding the first goal.

Rangers took a giant step towards booking their place in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday night following their 2-0 win over Porto at Ibrox.  


 



Second-half goals from Alfredo Morelos and Steven Davis helped the Glasgow giants to produce a brilliant European night in front of their home fans and take care of business against the Portuguese giants.

Pereira believes his side dominated the game but could not create the chances they needed against an organised Rangers defence.
 


He has insisted that the Gers were happy to sit deep but conceded that they were very effective with their tactics and Porto did not react well after conceding the first goal from Morelos.



Pereira was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily Record: “We dominated most of the game but offensively we didn’t create many chances.

“We tried to create problems but their defence was compact. They were happy [to sit back] and rarely came towards our goal.
 


“But they were effective.

“The first goal was very much against the flow of the game, it was very much a mistake from our part.

“We didn’t react well and they eventually scored the second, which ended the match.”

Rangers will next travel to the Netherlands to take on Feyenoord, who are sitting third in Group G on four points.   
 